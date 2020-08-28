Bay Street Likely To Open On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Strong gold and silver prices point to a positive start for the Canadian stock market Friday morning.

Investors will also be reacting to the data on second quarter GDP, due at 8.30 AM ET. The Canadian economy shrank 2.1% on quarter in the first three months of 2020, after expanding 0.1% in the previous period.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 58.48 points or 0.35% at 16,731.49 on Thursday, after hitting a low of 16,650.52 and a high of 16,835.09 in the session.

Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) said it plans to lay off 200 workers at its plant in Thunder Bay, Ont., in the coming months, as the company ends production of ventilators and slows output of commuter trains for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

CWB Financial Group (CWB.TO) reported third quarter net income available to common shareholders of $62 million and adjusted earnings per common share of $0.74, up 21% and 23%, respectively, from the previous quarter.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Friday amid cautious moves by investors as concerns about the health of Japanese Prime Minister and the impasse over U.S. federal stimulus spending offset Fed's dovish gesture to achieve inflation averaging 2% over time.

European stocks are recovering after an early setback. Weak economic data and worries about spikes in coronavirus cases in Spain, France and Italy pushed down stock prices early on in the session.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October are down marginally at $43.01 a barrel.

Gold futures are rising $36.70 or 1.9% at $1,969.30 an ounce.

Silver futures for September are moving up $0.700 or 2.58% at $27.725 an ounce, while Copper futures for September are gaining $0.0455 or 1.53% at $3.0130 per pound.

