Bay Street Likely To Open On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a positive start Monday morning, tracking higher crude oil and gold prices, and on data that shows China's deflation eased in the month of July.

Concerns about rising U.S.-China tensions and coronavirus cases may weigh on sentiment and limit market's upside.

Amid mounting tensions between Washington and Beijing, U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar offered President Donald Trump's strong support for democratic Taiwan.

China said it will impose sanctions on 11 U.S. citizens in response to similar measures from Washington on Chinese and Hong Kong officials.

In the U.S., Democrat leaders criticized the new virus relief package that President Trump announced on Saturday after talks between Republican lawmakers and their Democrat counterparts stalled.

Trump signed four executive actions to help boost the U.S. economy, which was battered by the pandemic. While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi termed it as "absurdly unconstitutional," Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer told ABC that Trump's unilateral measures were "unworkable, weak and far too narrow."

"The Democrats were unwilling to do anything. It was time to act. We have to get money out to the people," Trump told reporters on his way back to Washington.

On Friday, the market ended weak, snapping a three-day winning streak. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 34.62 points or 0.21% at 16,544.48, after scaling a low of 16,492.06 and a high of 16,567.27. Recording gains on three of the fours sessions, the TSX added 2.31% last week.

Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX.TO) reported second quarter adjusted basic earnings per share of $0.23 compared to $0.09, prior year. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.18, for the quarter. Barrick's Board has declared a dividend for the second quarter of 2020 of $0.08 per share, a 14% increase on the previous quarter's dividend.

Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) reported net loss of $128 million in Q1 2021, which was $66 million lower than the net loss it had posted in the first quarter of 2020.

Asian stocks closed higher on Monday, reacting to news about U.S. President Donald Trump signing executive orders aimed at extending coronavirus relief to Americans.

Democratic leaders, however, said that the new executive orders circumventing deadlocked congressional negotiations are far from adequate to meet the scope of the crises facing the United States.

Despite struggling to hold gains, the major European markets are up in positive territory, driven largely by last week's encouraging U.S. jobs data, and today's data showing China's deflation to have eased in July.

In commodities, West Texas International Crude oil futures for September are rising $0.65 or 1.58% at $41.87 a barrel.

Gold futures for December are up $15.00 or 0.74% at $2,043.00 an ounce. Silver futures for September are gaining $0.970 or 3.52% at $28.510 an ounce, while Copper futures for September are up $0.0800 or 2.84% at $2.8725 per pound.

