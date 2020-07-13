Bay Street Likely To Open On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a positive opening on Monday, tracking gains in Asian and European markets, and higher gold prices. Optimism about a potential treatment for coronavirus infections is likely to help as well.

On Friday, the market ended notably higher as optimism about potential coronavirus treatment and positive jobs data aided sentiment. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 145.18 points or 0.93% at 15,713.82.

Asian stocks closed higher on Monday as hopes for a quick economic recovery as well as reports of positive data in early stage coronavirus vaccine trials helped offset worries about a continued surge in new coronavirus cases worldwide.

European stocks are moving higher as investors look ahead to the upcoming earnings season for signs of an economic recovery from the coronavirus-induced downturn. Optimism about progress in discussions about a 750 billion euro Covid-19 recovery fund by the EU 27 is also aiding sentiment.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for August are down $0.51 or about 1.22% at $40.04 a barrel.

Gold futures for August are rising $11.10 or 0.62% at $1,812.90 an ounce.

Silver futures for September are moving up $0.502 or 2.63% at $19.555 an ounce, while Copper futures for September are gaining $0.0520 or 1.8% at $2.9495 per pound.

