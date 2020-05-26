Bay Street Likely To Open On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Higher Canadian and U.S. futures and firm European markets point to a positive start for Canadian shares Tuesday morning.

Optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine is likely to aid sentiment. U.S. biotech company Novavax said Monday it started the first human study of its experimental coronavirus vaccine and that it expects initial results on safety and immune responses in July.

On Monday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 161.78 points, or 1.08%, at 15,075.42.

In company news, Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) reported a second-quarter profit of $1.32 billion, down sharply from $2.26 billion a year ago, as its provisions for bad loans more than doubled in the latest quarter compared with a year ago. On an adjusted basis, the bank earned $1.04 per diluted share in the quarter compared with $1.70 per diluted share a year ago.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday amid optimism about recovery following many U.S. states lifting the restrictions of businesses and public spaces. Markets also reacted positively to China's reassurance to Hong Kong that its judiciary would remain independent under a new national security law.

European stocks are exhibiting strength as several countries prepare easing restrictions on social, commercial and travel activities. Growing optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine is also bolstering sentiment.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.80, or 2.41%, at $34.06 a barrel.

Gold futures for June are down $9.70, or 0.58%, at $1,725.80 an ounce.

Silver futures for July are gaining $0.170, or 0.96%, at $17.863 an ounce, while Copper futures for July are rising $0.360, or 1.5%, at $2.4225 per pound.

