Bay Street Likely To Open On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a positive note on Wednesday, tracking cues from Asian and European markets where stocks edged higher on reports the number of new coronavirus cases dropped for a second consecutive day.

However, stocks may find it tough to hold at higher levels as the mood is likely to remain somewhat cautious.

Data on Canadian core consumer price inflation for the month of January is due out at 8:30 AM ET.

A poll by financial markets data firm Refinitiv says economists expect January inflation to be 2.3% compared with a year ago. In December, inflation stood at 2.2%, the same as in November.

On Tuesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which declined to a low of 17,812.48 around noon, ended the session with a gain of 9.98 points, or 0.06%, at 17,858.34, after scaling a high of 17,871.34 a little before the closing bell.

In company news, Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) said it will be laying off about 450 workers in its operations in Eastern Canada after cancelling more than 400 trains in the past week. The cancellation was due to a rail blockade in protest over an LPG pipeline in British Canada.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) reported net loss of $1.516 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to net loss of $344 million for the same period in 2018.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) reported net loss of $48 million ($0.08 diluted loss per share) for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Asian markets ended mostly higher on Wednesday. However, buying interest was somewhat subdued with investors largely staying cautious due to lingering worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

European markets are higher after the number of new coronavirus cases in China fell for a second successive day. Investors are also betting on hopes China will cut its benchmark loan prime rate on Thursday to offset the economic damage caused by the virus outbreak.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March are gaining $0.71, or 1.36%, at $52.76 a barrel.

Gold futures for April are rising $6.30, or 0.4%, at $1,609.90 an ounce.

Silver futures for March are gaining $0.160, or 0.88%, at $18.310 an ounce, while Copper futures for March are little changed at $2.6045 per pound.

