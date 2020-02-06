Bay Street Likely To Open On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open higher Thursday morning, tracking positive cues from Asian and European markets, where stocks moved higher after China cut tariffs on $75 billion worth of imports from the U.S., and worries about the impact of the coronavirus on the global economy eased slightly.

On Wednesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index hit a new all-time high of 17,674.04 and settled with a gain of 138.86 points, or 0.79%, at 17,651.59.

In company news, BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) reported adjusted net earnings of $0.88 per share for the fourth quarter, compared to $0.89 per share a year ago. The company has raised its dividend to 83.25 cents per share, up from 79.25 cents per share.

Suncor Energy (SU.TO) reported net loss of $2.335 billion, or $1.52 per common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to net loss of $280 million, or $0.18 per common share in the prior year quarter.

Asian markets ended with strong gains on Thursday, buoyed by upbeat U.S. economic data, and reports that China will halve tariffs on some $75 billion worth of imports from the U.S. this month.

Reports about possible medical advances to combat the coronavirus outbreak in China contributed as well to the gains in Asian markets.

European stocks are higher as well, as fears related to the coronavirus eased and some positive economic data that signal strength in the U.S. economy prompted investors to pick up shares. China's decision to slash tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. exports in half further aided sentiment.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March are up marginally at $50.78 a barrel.

Gold futures for April are rising $7.70, or 0.5%, at $1,570.50 an ounce.

Silver futures for March are gaining $0.188, or 1.07%, at $17.790 an ounce, while Copper futures for March are rising $0.0145, or 0.58%, at $2.5890 per pound.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.