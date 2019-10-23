Bay Street Likely To Open On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a negative start on Wednesday, tracking weak Asian and European markets and lower crude oil prices.

Continued uncertainty about Brexit may weigh on sentiment. Gold stocks may edged up, tracking higher gold prices.

On the economic front, data on Canadian wholesale sales for the month of August is due out at 8:30 AM ET.

On Tuesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 26.93 points, or 0.16%, at 16,391.52, the day's low. The index touched a high of 16,484.84 in early trades.

In company news, Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) reported a net income of $1.2 billion for the quarter ended September 30, up 0.5% over its net income in the year-ago quarter. The company has cut its profit outlook for 2019, saying a weaker economy has eroded rail demand.

Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.A.TO) reported adjusted net income of $622 million, or $1.19 per share, for the quarter ended September 2019, compared to net income of $625 million, or $1.21 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Asian markets ended mostly lower on Wednesday amid renewed Brexit uncertainty after British lawmakers rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to fast-track his Brexit accord through parliament. Johnson said after the defeat that it is now up to the EU to decide whether it wanted to delay Brexit and for how long.

European markets were turning in a mixed performance amid cautious moves by investors due to the political deadlock over Brexit. Following the defeat of his latest withdrawal deal, Johnson has vowed to push for an election if EU leaders sanction a Brexit extension of up to three months.

In economic releases, France's manufacturing confidence weakened to the lowest level in more than four years in October, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed. The manufacturing sentiment index fell to 99 in October from 102 in September.

In commodities, crude oil futures for December were down $0.52, or 0.95%, at $53.96 a barrel.

Gold futures for December were gaining $7.30, or 0.5%, at $1,494.80 an ounce.

Silver futures for December were up $0.050, or 0.28%, at $17.550 an ounce, while Copper futures for December were declining $0.0060, or 0.23%, at $2.6270 per pound.

