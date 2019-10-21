Bay Street Likely To Open On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open higher Monday morning amid renewed optimism about U.S.-China trade deal and on slightly easing worries about Brexit.

U.S. President Donald Trump's recent comments that he thought a U.S.-Sino trade deal will likely be signed by the time the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings take place in Chile in mid-November may aid sentiment.

The market is also likely to react positively to Chinese Vice Premier Liu He's comments that China would work with the United States to address each other's core concerns on the basis of equality and mutual respect.

On Friday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 49.18 points, or 0.3%, at 16,377.12, near the day's low. The index touched a high of 16,462.12 in early trades.

In company news, Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX.TO) has agreed to pay US$300 million to the Tanzanian government to settle a long-running tax dispute between Tanzania and Acacia Mining, which Barrick acquired in a 951 million pounds deal approved by a U.K. court last month.

The agreement also include the lifting of the concentrate export ban; the sharing of future economic benefits from the mines on a 50/50 basis, Barrick said in a statement on Sunday.

Hudson's Bay Co. (HBC.TO) announced Monday that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with a group of Hudson's Bay shareholders to take the company private. Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, the common shares of Hudson's Bay not held by the Shareholder Group, will be purchased for cancellation at a price of $10.30 per share in cash.

Asian markets ended mixed on Monday after the British Parliament delayed a vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's withdrawal deal, forcing him to seek another postponement of Britain's departure from the European Union.

European markets advanced on hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal sometime in the foreseeable futures and on hopes Britain would be able to avoid a disorderly exit from the European Union despite the postponement in voting on Boris Johnson's new Brexit deal.

In commodities, crude oil futures for November were down $0.19, or 0.37%, at $53.59 a barrel.

Gold futures for December were down marginally at $1,493.60 an ounce.

Silver futures for December were gaining $0.137, or 0.78%, at $17.715 an ounce, while Copper futures for December were up $0.0170, or 0.64%, at $2.6530 per pound.

