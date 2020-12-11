Bay Street Likely To Open On Negative Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open lower on Friday, tracking weak cues from European markets, and on uncertainty about U.S. fiscal stimulus and worries about rising coronavirus cases.

Near-term U.S. fiscal stimulus appeared unlikely after Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested that negotiations could stretch on after Christmas if necessary.

The Canadian market ended higher on Thursday, led by gains in energy shares. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 33.48 points or 0.19% at 17,593.34, after scaling a low of 17,452.90 and a high of 17,603.66.

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. (WPM.TO) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd. has entered into a definitive Precious Metal Purchase Agreement with Capstone Mining Corp. in respect to the Cozamin Mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

Data from Statistics Canada showed Canadian industries operated at 76.5% of their production capacity in the third quarter of 2020, up from an upwardly revised 70.7% in the previous period but below market expectations of 77.5%.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday as optimism about coronavirus vaccine rollouts eclipsed concerns over a delay in U.S. stimulus and Brexit uncertainty.

European stocks are notably lower amid uncertainties over Brexit, stalled U.S. stimulus talks and worries over surging Covid-19 cases.

After months-long talks and with just three weeks to go until the end of the transition period, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there is now a "strong possibility" the U.K. will leave the EU without a deal.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.10 or 0.21% at $46.68 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $2.60 or 0.15% at $1,840.00 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.074 or 0.28% at $24.000 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.