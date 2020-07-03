Bay Street Likely To Open On Negative Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a weak start Friday morning amid fears of another round of lockdown in some parts of the U.S. due to a record surge in new cases of coronavirus infection on Thursday.

Despite the various massive stimulus measures from global central banks and governments, it is now feared that global economic recovery may not be any significantly quick and several countries may find the going extremely tough for the next few quarters.

On Thursday, the market pared a substantial portion of the day's gains but still ended the session on a firm note. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 107.18 points or 0.69% at 15,622.40, more than 200 points off the day's high of 15,828.64.

Asian markets ended mostly higher on Friday as upbeat economic data from the U.S. and China helped lift hopes about economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. After strong jobs data from the U.S., a survey showing China's service sector to have expanded strongly in June lifted sentiment.

European stocks are sliding, pushed down by concerns about the spread of coronavirus infections in the U.S. According to reports, new cases of infection rose more than 53,000 in 24 hours Thursday, marking a record single-jump around the country.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August are down $0.51 or 1.24% at $40.14 a barrel.

Gold futures for August are sliding $2.70 or 0.16% at $1,787.30 an ounce.

Silver futures for September are down $0.047 or 0.25% at $18.275 an ounce, while Copper futures for September are down $0.0325 or 1.17% at $2.7160 per pound.

