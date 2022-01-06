Bay Street Likely To Open On Negative Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open with a negative bias Thursday morning, tracking weakness in global markets following the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting.

The Fed minutes seemed to have a more hawkish tone, raising concerns the central bank will be more aggressive than anticipated.

According to the minutes of the December 14-15 meeting, members of the Fed are preparing to begin reducing the size of the central bank's approximately $8.8 trillion balance sheet soon after raising interest rates.

Worries about rapidly surging coronavirus cases across the world may also weigh on the market.

Investors will be looking ahead to U.S. non-farm payroll data, due on Friday. The data would give further indication on how soon the central bank may raise rates.

Canadian trade data for the month of November is due out at 8:30 AM ET.

The Canadian market retreated on Wednesday after displaying strength for much of the day's session. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index slumped 196.86 points or 0.9% to 21,039.66 after reaching a high of 21,037.44.

Asian stocks ended sharply lower on Thursday after the minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent meeting suggested that most members of the committee were thinking interest rates would need to go higher due to inflation as well as a tight labor market.

European stocks are down as well with investors digesting the hawkish tone in the minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are up $1.40 or 1.8% at $79.25 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $32.80 or 1.8% at $1,792.30 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $1.060 or 4.57% at $22.110 an ounce.

