Bay Street Likely To Open On Mixed Note; Bank Stocks In Focus

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a mixed note on Tuesday, tracking commodity prices and positive European markets.

The mood is likely to remain cautious with investors awaiting a slew of economic data from Canada and the U.S.

In Canadian earnings news, Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) reported third-quarter net income of $1,454 million, compared with $1,365 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income for the third quarter of the current financial year was $2,037 million, compared with $2,132 million a year ago.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) reported net income of $2,212 million for the third quarter of the current financial year, compared to $2,594 million a year ago. On adjusted basis, net income was $2,2227 in the third quarter, compared to $2,611 million in the year-ago quarter.

CAE Inc. (CAE), a Canadian flight training company, said on Tuesday that it has inked a 10-year pilot training deal with Batik Air. With this, CAE will deploy and operate an advanced B737 MAX full-flight simulator at Batik Air's facility in Kuala Lumpur.

The Canadian market turned in a fine performance on Monday, with stocks from various sectors moving higher on sustained buying interest.

China's stimulus to ease market unrest and drive economic growth, and firm commodity prices aided sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up by 189.39 points or 0.95% at 20,025.14.

Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Tuesday amid positive sentiment stemming from Fed pause hopes and Chinese stimulus measures.

Markets looked ahead to a raft of key economic readings from the U.S. and China this week for additional clues on the rate and economic outlook.

Chinese shares climbed on expectations that policymakers will unveil more supportive measures to support the sputtering economy.

European stocks are up in positive territory with expectations for more policy support from top consumer China, and Fed pause hopes aiding sentiment.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.55 or 0.69% at $80.65 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $1.00 or 0.05% at $1,945.80 an ounce, while Silver futures are down marginally at $24.245 an ounce.

