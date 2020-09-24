Bay Street Likely To Open On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - It's likely to be a somewhat mixed start for Canadian shares Thursday morning as investors may refrain from any significant buying due to worries about growth.

Reports about a surge in coronavirus cases in several countries across Europe and fears of more lockdown restrictions at many places across the world are likely to weigh on sentiment.

There could be a slightly positive reaction to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's assurance that the government will increase fiscal spending to shore up the economy hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

In economic news, average weekly earnings of non-farm payroll employees in Canada were up 8.7% year-on-year in July 2020, after having increased by a downwardly revised 9.4% a month earlier. Compared to a month earlier, earnings were little changed at C$1,118 in July 2020.

On Wednesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 325.78 points or 2.02% at 15,817.11, near the session's low. The index advanced to a high of 16,195.01 in early trades, recording a modest gain.

BlackBerry Ltd. (BB.TO) has reported a decent 6.1% increase in revenue for the latest quarter at US$259 million, up from US$244 million a year ago. The company posted a net loss of US$23 million in the quarter compared with net loss of US$44 million in the year-ago quarter.

Asian stocks ended lower on Thursday as a second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe and data showing business activity in the U.S. and Europe to have cooled in September weighed on sentiment.

A series of warnings from U.S. Federal Reserve officials also underscored investor worries over the resilience of the economic recovery.

European stocks are recovering gradually after a weak start, although the mood continues to remain very cautious amid rising concerns over surging coronavirus cases and growing uncertainty about global economic recovery.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up slightly at $39.94 a barrel.

Gold futures for December are down $6.70 or 0.37% at $1,861.70 an ounce. Silver futures are declining $0.640 or 2.7% at $22.465 an ounce, while Copper futures are lower by $0.0425 or 1.4% at $2.9505 per pound.

