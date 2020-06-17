Bay Street Likely To Open On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to see some wild swings during the course of Wednesday's session, reacting to news about new coronavirus cases and geopolitical tensions. Optimism about economic recovery and hopes about further stimulus may limit market's downside.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada says the inflation rate in the country came in at -0.4% for May 2020. The Consumer Price Index increased 0.3% in May over the previous month.

Canada's core inflation increased 0.7% in May 2020 over the same month in the previous year.

On Tuesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which spurted nearly 350 points in early trades, ended the session with a gain of 156.17 points or 1.02% at 15,515.83.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) announced that its new medical ventilator has been certified by Health Canada and it will begin shipping. The company signed a contract with the federal government earlier this year to manufacture and supply 10,000 ventilators. CAE's usual business is flight simulators used for pilot training, but the company shifted gears due to the pandemic to design and build a medical ventilator.

Asian markets ended mixed in cautious trading on Wednesday as virus worries took center stage again and the International Monetary Fund indicated it is likely to further revise economic growth forecasts downwards in its upcoming outlook update.

Worries about rising tensions on the Korean peninsula and between India and China also rendered the mood cautious.

European stocks are up in positive territory despite suffering a mild setback around noon. The mood is a bit positive amid hopes the various stimulus measures from the central banks and government will help economies to stage a decent recovery.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July are down $0.40 or 1.1% at $37.98 a barrel.

Gold futures for August are declining $12.80 or 0.76% at $1,723.70 an ounce.

Silver futures for July are up $0.013 or 0.07% at $17.665 an ounce, while Copper futures for July are gaining $0.0125 or 0.57% at $2.5770 per pound.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.