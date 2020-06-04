Bay Street Likely To Open On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a mixed note Thursday morning with investors digesting data showing a wider trade deficit, and reacting to news about U.S.-China tensions and the social unrest in the U.S.

Weaker crude oil prices amid uncertainty about OPEC production cuts may weigh on energy stocks.

Data released by Statistics Canada this morning showed Canada's trade deficit widened to C$ 3.25 billion in April 2020 from an upwardly revised C$ 1.53 billion in the previous month. That was and compared with market expectations of a CAD 2.36 billion shortfall.

Exports dropped by 29.7% from a month earlier to C$ 32.7 billion in April 2020, the lowest level in more than ten years. Meanwhile, imports were down 25.1% at C$ 35.9 billion in April 2020, the lowest level since February 2011.

On Wednesday, stocks held firm right through the session amid continued optimism about economic recovery and ended on a high note. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 180.75 points or 1.17% at 15,575.11, after scaling a low of 15,504.24 and a high of 15,628.87 intraday.

Telus Corp (T.TO) shares will be in focus after the company said that on of its directors Stockwell Day had stepped down from its board a day after the former cabinet minister compared enduring racism to his experience of being teased in school for wearing glasses.

Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Thursday as social unrest across the U.S. showed signs of calming and the ADP's U.S. private sector jobs report showed employers cut fewer jobs than expected in May. The Chinese market was slightly weak due to worries about U.S.-China tensions.

After a weak start and a subsequent sluggish spell, European stocks are currently flat with investors reacting to the European Central Bank's policy announcement.

The ECB has kept rates steady and nearly doubled the asset-buying program to fight the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, by adding 600 billion euros, to the 750 billion euros it announced in March.

The ECB also said that its asset-buying program would continue till the end of June 2021.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July are down $0.44 or 1.17% at $36.85 a barrel.

Gold futures for August are up $6.00 or 0.37% at $1,710.80 an ounce.

Silver futures for July are down $0.028 or 0.14% at $17.930 an ounce, while Copper futures for July are down marginally at $2.4965 per pound.

