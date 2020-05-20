Bay Street Likely To Open On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to see a mixed start Wednesday morning, tracking mixed global cues.

Data on consumer price inflation for the month of April, and wholesale sales for March are due out at 8:30 AM ET.

On Tuesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 246.58 points, or 1.68%, at 14,885.48.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as investors largely refrained from making significant moves after a report questioned the validity of Moderna Inc's early trial results for a possible coronavirus vaccine.

The Chinese market drifted lower amid reports that two Chinese cities in the province of Jilin in the northwestern part of the country were sealed off due to a spike in Covid-19 infections.

European stocks started off on a weak note amid doubts about the validity of the results of Moderna's vaccine trial. However, stocks are currently off their lower levels on hopes the reopening of businesses will help revive the economies.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July are up $0.70, or 2.17%, at $32.66 a barrel.

Gold futures for June are up $8.40, or 0.5%, at $1,754.00 an ounce.

Silver futures for July are up $0.014, or 0.08%, at $17.915 an ounce, while Copper futures for July are gaining $0.0060, or 0.25%, at $2.4240 per pound.

