Bay Street Likely To Open On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to exhibit a mixed trend on Tuesday with investors reacting to news about a potential second-wave of coronavirus infections, and tracking crude oil and gold prices.

Activity may well remain stock specific for much of the trading session, with earnings news and other corporate stories providing some direction.

On Monday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 136.66 points, or 0.91%, at 15,103.22, despite falling to 14,852.79 in early trades.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR.TO) announced that its fried chicken chain Popeyes, is forging ahead with the opening of its first outlet in China despite the coronavirus outbreak. The unit also plans to set up "a few more" by the end of the year in several Chinese cities, according to its executives.

Meanwhile, Restaurant Brands' Tim Hortons China said it received an investment from Chinese tech giant Tencent.

Asian markets ended weak amid rising concerns regarding a potential second wave of the coronavirus as several countries start to emerge from lockdowns. China, Germany and South Korea have reported new clusters of coronavirus cases, highlighting the potential threat of reopening economies too quickly.

Tensions between Beijing and Washington weighed as well on sentiment.

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance in cautious trade due to U.S.-China trade tensions and worries over a second round of coronavirus infections.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June are up $1.30, or 5.3%, at $25.44 a barrel.

Gold futures for June are rising $5.20, or 0.3%, at $1,703.20 an ounce.

Silver futures for July are up $0.060, or 0.4%, at $15.740 an ounce.

