Bay Street Likely To Open On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to see a mixed start Thursday. While crude oil's sharp uptick is likely to aid sentiment, lingering worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic may render the mood cautious.

The European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the eurozone economy could shrink between 5% and 12% this year.

In Canadian economic news, the economy stalled in February 2020, after expanding 0.2% a month earlier. Economists expected the economy to see a 0.1% growth in February.

Canada's Producer Prices in Canada decreased 2.4% in March of 2020 over the same month in the previous year. Producer prices decreased to 115.60 points in March from 116.70 points in February of 2020.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 429.82 points, or 2.9%, at 15,228.11 on Wednesday, extending gains to a fourth straight session.

In company news, Precision Drilling (PD.TO) reported a loss of $5.3 million in the first quarter. The company has also warned of a significant and sustained drop in energy demand of oil and gas services well into next year.

Asian markets ended mostly higher on Thursday, as investors reacted positively to the Federal Reserve reiterated its commitment that that it would continue to support recovery from the economic shock of the coronavirus. Comments from a top U.S. health official that Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir was likely to become the standard of care for Covid-19 helped as well.

European stocks are exhibiting weakness after opening on a fairly steady note. Weak eurozone GDP data and a report saying the French economy contracted 5.8% in the first quarter contributed to the fall.

The European Central Bank has left interest rates unchanged, but said it would increase its coronavirus stimulus program if needed.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June are up $2.27, or 15.1%, at $17.33 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $14.60, or 0.86% at $1,728.00 an ounce, while Silver futures for July are up $0.280, or 1.8%, at $15.595 an ounce.

