Bay Street Likely To Open On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to see a mixed start Monday morning as investors are likely to largely stay cautious amid lingering worries about the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Though the number of new infections has started comining down in Spain, Italy, Germany and France, rising infections and deaths in the U.S. may significantly hurt sentiment.

The U.S. is expecting to peak in a couple of days, and it is said May 1st is the target for lifting the lockdown.

On Thursday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 240.92 points or 1.73%, at 14,166.63.

Asian stocks drifted lower in thin holiday trade on Monday as the global coronavirus death toll increased to over 114,000 and the overall infections to more than 1.85 million, according to data compiled by the Washington-based Johns Hopkins University.

According to reports, coronavirus infections crossed more than 55,800 and total deaths crossed 22,100 in the U.S. New York is the most badly affected state in the U.S., with more than 190 thousand cases.

In commodities, crude oil futures are gaining $0.20, or 0.8%, at $22.96 a barrel.

Gold futures for June are down $11.25, or 0.64%, at $1,741.55 an ounce.

Silver futures for May are down $0.440, or 2.7%, at $15.613 an ounce, while Copper futures for May are gaining $0.0800, or 3.56%, at $2.3400 per pound.

