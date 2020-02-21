Bay Street Likely To Open On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to see a mixed start on Friday with investors reacting to news about the spread of the coronavirus infection, commodity prices and earnings news.

A sudden rise in the number of coronavirus infections outside of China has raised further concerns about its impact on the global economy.

China's commerce ministry said January and February exports and imports will be hit by the epidemic that has severely disrupted the world's second-largest economy.

On Thursday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 18.70 points, or 0.1%, at 17,944.00, a new closing high, after scaling a fresh intraday high at 17,970.51.

In company news, Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) reported a net income of C$3.51 billion or C$2.40 per share for the first quarter, up 11% and 12%, respectively, from a year ago.

Enerplus Corp. (ERF.TO) reported a fourth quarter net loss of C$429.1 million compared to net income of C$249.3 million in the same period in 2018. Loss per share was $1.93, compared to earnings per share of $1.02 in the prior year. The loss was primarily due to a C$451.1 million non-cash goodwill impairment.

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) said net income decreased $16 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK.B.TO) reported adjusted fourth-quarter profit of $122 million ($0.22 per share) compared with $500 million ($0.87 per share) in the fourth quarter of last year.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Friday after China reported an uptick in new coronavirus cases, raising concerns the Covid-19 epidemic will eventually expand rapidly beyond China.

European stocks are mostly subdued with investors largely staying cautious and refraining from making significant moves.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.81, or about 1.52%, at $53.07 a barrel.

Gold futures for April are up $20.90, or 1.3%, at $1,641.40 an ounce.

Silver futures for March are rising $0.211, or 1.15%, at $18.530 an ounce, while Copper futures for March are down marginally at $2.5840 per pound.

