Bay Street Likely To Open On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to see a mixed start Wednesday morning, with investors tracking crude oil prices and weighing the impact of Iran's attack on U.S. military bases in Iraq.

"Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense," Foreign Minister Javad Zarif announced on Twitter. "We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression."

Iraq's military said it had no troop casualties in the Iranian strike, while U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that "All is well!".

Data from U.S. Energy Information Administration on crude stockpiles for the week ended January 4 will be out at 10:30 AM ET.

On Tuesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 62.59 points, or 0.37%, at 17,168.06.

In company news, Cott Corp. (BCB.TO) announced Wednesday that, as part of its strategic planning process, it is evaluating certain strategic alternatives for S&D Coffee and Tea, including a sale of S&D, to transition Cott into a pure-play water solutions provider. S&D is the U.S. market leader in custom coffee roasting and the largest blender of iced teas for food service and convenience stores in the United States.

Asian markets ended lower on Wednesday as the mood was bearish after Iran attacked several U.S. military bases in Iraq in retaliation to the U.S. killing of Quds Force Commander Soleimani last week.

European markets, which suffered a setback at the start, are recovering well. Among the major markets, Germany and France are modestly higher, while the U.K. is moving around the flat line.

In economic news from Europe, Germany's factory orders decreased unexpectedly on weak foreign demand in November, data from Destatis revealed. New orders in manufacturing declined 1.3% month-on-month.

A report from the French customs office said France's trade deficit widened to EUR 5.6 billion in November from EUR 4.9 billion in October.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February are declining $0.69, or about 1.1%, at $62.01 a barrel.

Gold futures for February are down $0.40, or 0.03%, at $1,573.90 an ounce.

Silver futures for March are declining $0.068, or 0.37%, at $18.325 an ounce, while Copper futures for March are up $0.0100, or 0.35%, at $2.8035 per pound.

