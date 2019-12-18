Bay Street Likely To Open On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a mixed note on Wednesday, amid a lack of positive triggers from global markets.

Weak crude oil prices may weigh on energy stocks.

On the economic front, data on consumer price inflation for the month of November is due at 8:30 AM ET.

On Tuesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index 18.84 points, or 0.1%, at 17,075.20.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) said that it plans to buy an 80% stake in InfraRed for consideration that includes a closing payment of about US$390 million. As part of the transaction, Sun Life has committed to co-invest US$400 million, including general account investments, to support the launch of new InfraRed investment solutions.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) is reportedly preparing to defend itself at trial following the conviction of a former top executive last Sunday. The case relates to allegations of corruption and fraud in Libya going back roughly two decades.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday as concerns about the prospect of a so-called hard Brexit persisted and data showed Japan's exports slipped for a 12th straight month in November, raising the risk of a contraction in the fourth quarter.

Investors were also reacting to China's central bank's decision to reduce its 14-day reverse repurchase rate marginally after cutting the short-term 7-day repo rate a month ago. The bank also injected CNY 200 billion into the financial system via reverse repurchase agreements to meet liquidity demand.

European markets are turning in a mixed performance with investors looking for direction amid concerns about the prospect of a no-deal Brexit after reports indicated that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will amend the Brexit Bill, explicitly ruling out any extension to the transaction period beyond December 2020.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January are declining $0.33, or 0.51%, at $60.61 a barrel.

Gold futures for February are down marginally at $1,480.40 an ounce.

Silver futures for March are lower by $0.022, or 0.14%, at $17.050 an ounce, while Copper futures for March are down $0.0125, or 0.44%, at $2.8010.

