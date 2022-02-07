Bay Street Likely To Open On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a mixed note Monday morning, with investors tracking commodity prices and slightly higher European markets.

Lower crude oil prices might trigger some selling in the energy space and limit market's upside.

Data on Canada's trade balance for the month of December is due at 8:30 AM ET. Canada's trade surplus surged to C$ 3.13 billion in November of 2021 from an upwardly revised surplus of C$ 2.26 billion. That was the largest trade surplus since 2008, as exports jumped 3.8% to a new record of C$ 58.6 billion. Imports increased by 2.4% to a record C$ 55.4 billion.

New Pacific Metals Corp (NUAG.TO) reported on Friday that it posted a net loss of $1,295,940 or $0.01 per share for the three months ended December 2021, compared to net loss of $1,774,420 or $0.01 per share a year earlier.

The Canadian stock market closed on a firm note on Friday, led by gains in technology and healthcare stocks, despite data showing a bigger than expected decline in jobs in the month of January.

Firm crude oil prices and the positive mood on Wall Street after data showed a surprisingly bigger than expected increase in addition of jobs in the month of January in the U.S. lifted sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the session with a gain of 177.84 points or 0.84% at 21,271.85. The index gained about 2.6% in the week, the biggest weekly climb in eleven months.

Asian stocks ended weak on Monday with an upbeat U.S. jobs report fueling concerns about the Federal Reserve's hawkish policy tightening. Geopolitical tensions and inflation concerns also weighed on sentiment.

European stocks are modestly higher with investors largely making cautious moves amid anxiety around the outlook for monetary policy and rising concerns about inflation.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.91 or 1% at $91.40 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $6.30 or 0.35% at $1,814.10 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.405 or 1.8% at $22.880 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.