Bay Street Likely To Open On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is likely to open on a mixed note and move in a narrow range on Friday amid a lack of triggers. The U.S. market is closed today in observance of the Christmas Day holiday, which falls on Saturday.

Several markets in Europe, including Germany and Switzerland were closed today.

The Canadian market will close at 1 PM ET today.

The Canadian market ended on a firm note on Thursday, extending gains to a third straight day, amid easing concerns about the Omicron variant after separate studies indicated the new strain poses a lower risk of severe disease and hospitalization than the Delta variant.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 148.88 points or 0.71% at 21,218.93.

Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Friday after data indicated that both Merck's and Pfizer's Covid-19 antiviral pills were effective against the Omicron variant. Positive economic data from the U.S. contributed as well to markets' gains.

European stocks turned in a mixed performance amid thin deals as traders largely stayed away on the sidelines ahead of the holiday break.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $1.00 or 1.37% at $73.76 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $7.90 or 0.44% at $1,810.10 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.091 or 0.4% at $22.910 an ounce.

