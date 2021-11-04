Bay Street Likely To Open On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open higher Thursday morning, tracking positive global cues and higher crude oil and bullion prices.

Fairly upbeat results from several Canadian companies may also aid sentiment.

On the economic front, Canadian trade data is due out at 8:30 AM ET.

Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) reported adjusted net earnings of $419 million or $0.24 per share for the third quarter of this financial year, compared with $513 million or $0.29 per share a year ago.

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) announced that its net earnings grew 9.9% to $813 million in the third quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Inc. (CNQ.TO) reported adjusted net earnings of $2.09 million for the quarter ended September 2021, compared with net earnings of $1.48 billion in the previous quarter.

Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL.TO) reported adjusted net earnings of $188.3 million for the third quarter, compared with adjusted net earnings of $56.4 million a year ago.

Maple Leaf Foods (MFI.TO) said its net earnings were $44.5 million in the third quarter, compared to $66.0 million last year primarily due to non-cash fair value changes in biological assets and derivative contracts.

The Canadian market closed on a firm note on Wednesday despite showing a lack of direction for much of the session. The S&P/TSX Composite Index pulled back off its best levels going into the close but still ended the day up 95.09 points or 0.5% at 21,265.10.

Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to begin tapering its bond purchases in November with plans to end them in 2022. In his post-meeting press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell stressed that the end of bond buying would not mean a rush to raise interest rates.

The major European markets are mostly up with fairly solid gains on Thursay. The U.K. market has pared early gains and is trading flat. The Bank of England has left interest rates unchanged despite concerns over inflation.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December are up $1.65 or 2.04% at $82.51 a barrel.

Gold futures are rising $18.20 or 1.03% at $1,782.10 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.559 or 2.41% at $23.790 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.