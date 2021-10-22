Markets

Bay Street Likely To Open On Firm Note

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a firm start Friday morning, tracking strong retail sales data, positive cues from European markets and rising commodity prices.

Data from Statistics Canada showing retail sales rose 2.1% in August over the previous month. Retail Sales Ex Autos in Canada increased 2.8% in August, rebounding from -1% in the previous month.

Canadian retail sales climbed 8.4% in August over the same month in the previous year, after rising by 5.3% y-o-y in July.

Easing worries about China Evergrande's debt woes following the group supplying funds to pay interest on a U.S. dollar bond may also help underpin sentiment.

Canadian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Thursday, with investors reacting to some earnings news, and digesting the latest batch of economic data. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed to a fresh record high at 21,230.91 and ended the session with a gain of 24.20 points or 0.11% at 21,212.39.

Corus Entertainment Inc (CJR.B.TO) reported adjusted net income of C$21.67 million for the quarter ended August 31, 2021, down 35% from net income of C$33.18 million it posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Asian stocks recouped early losses to end on a flat note Friday as embattled developer China Evergrande Group made a bond payment, just before the 30-day grace period expired.

European stocks are firmly up in positive territory Friday afternoon after China Evergrande Group reportedly supplied funds to pay interest on a U.S. dollar bond, helping ease contagion fears.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December are gaining $0.88 or 1.07% at $83.38 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $12.10 or 0.68% at $1,794.00 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.230 or 0.95% at $24.400 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular