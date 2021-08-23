Bay Street Likely To Open On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a firm start Monday morning, tracking positive cues from European markets and strong commodity prices.

The Canadian market snapped a six-session losing streak on Friday thanks to strong gains in information technology and some top financial stocks. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up by 123.66 points or 0.61% at 20,339.02. The index scaled a low of 20,209.45 and a high of 20,347.55 intraday.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP.N.TO) has won shareholder backing to push ahead with its C$8.6 billion ($6.71 billion) takeover of Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPL.TO), according to a report in Bloomberg News.

Asian markets closed higher on Monday, recovering well from recent losses, amidst a recovery in crude oil prices and positive U.S. stock futures. All major benchmarks closed in the green despite investors anxiously awaiting the Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole conference later in the week for cues on possible asset purchase tapering timeline.

European stocks are firmly in positive territory Monday afternoon. Data showing expansion in Germany's manufacturing and services sectors in August aids sentiment.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October are up $2.05 or 3.3% at $64.19 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $10.40 or 0.6% at $1,794.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.373 or 1.6% at $23.485 an ounce.

