Bay Street Likely To Open On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - Higher futures, firm commodity prices and positive lead from Asian and European markets point to a firm start for the Canadian stock market Monday morning.

Some profit taking is likely at few frontline counters after five successive days of gains, but the undertone is likely to remain fairly bullish once again, thanks to a drop in new coronavirus cases and faster momentum in vaccination campaign in several parts of the world.

The Canadian market ended on a firm note on Friday, extending gains to a fifth straight day. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which hit fresh intraday and closing highs and ended with a gain of 93.93 points or 0.52% at 18,135.90, after advancing to 18,159.20. The index gained 4.6% in the week.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (WTI.TO) projects to load a volume of 25 million tonnes of coal in the year 2021. Earlier, in December 2020, the company had projected volumes of about 21 million tonnes for 2021.

CRH Medical Corporation (CRH.TO) announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with Well Health Technologies Corp., pursuant to which WELL Health will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of CRH for US$4.00 per share, representing an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$292.7 million and a transaction value of approximately US$369.2 million.

Asian stocks ended higher on Monday and most of the markets across Europe are moving up as optimism about falling coronavirus infection rates and the continued rollout of vaccines raised hopes about a swifter global economic recovery.

Stimulus news remained in focus as well after U.S. lawmakers approved a budget outline that will allow them to muscle President Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package through in the coming weeks without Republican support.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures for March are rising $0.63 or 1.11% at $57.48 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $7.30 or 0.4% at $1,820.30 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.181 or 0.67% at $27.200 an ounce.

