Bay Street Likely To Open On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a positive start on Friday, tracking firm commodity prices and on continued optimism about a quicker economic recovery amid signs of a good progress in vaccine rollout.

The market will also be reacting to the latest batch of economic data.

Data on employment for the month of January and Balance of Trade, imports and exports figures for the month of December are due out at 8:30 AM ET.

The Canadian market scaled new all-time high on Thursday. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 126.06 points or 0.7% at 18,041.97 after hitting a new all-time high of 18,072.17.

Canopy Animal Health, a unit of Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO), said it has launched a new line of scientifically-formulated cannabidiol or CBD products for dogs under the brand name SurityPro.

BCE Inc.(BCE.TO) announced that it is expanding its 5G wireless network and will spend $1 billion to $1.2 billion over the next two years to double the size of its network and add up to 900,000 fibre and rural wireless home internet connections. That investment will be in addition to BCE's usual $4 billion in annual capital spending and will be partly funded by proceeds from its sale of data centres to Equinix Inc. in October 2020.

Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Friday amid hopes of a faster economic recovery thanks to continued decline in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits, good progress in vaccine rollout and optimism about U.S. fiscal stimulus.

European stocks are up, buoyed by upbeat U.S. economic data and prospect of further fiscal stimulus. Weak data from the euro area is limiting markets' upside.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March are gaining $0.55 or 0.98% at $56.78 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $11.10 or 0.62% at $1,802.30 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.276 or 1.05% at $26.510 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.