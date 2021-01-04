Bay Street Likely To Open On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares, back in business after a long weekend, are likely to open on firm note Monday morning, tracking cues from Asian and European markets, and higher bullion prices.

Stocks moved higher in Asian and European markets on encouraging manufacturing sector activity in the U.K. Eurozone and China, and on the rollout of coronavirus vaccines in more countries, including the U.K.

Data on Canadian manufacturing activity for the month of December is due out at 9:30 AM ET.

The Canadian market ended lower on Friday, despite recovering from early weakness. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the day with a loss of 112.45 points or 0.6% at 17,433.36.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM.TO) with institutional partners has made a proposal to Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) to acquire all of the limited partnership units of BPY that it does not already own at a value of $16.50 per BPY unit, or $5.9 billion in total value.

Hightower today announced that it has acquired Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC from Fiera Capital Corporation (FSZ.TO). The Los Angeles-based Bel Air, which has assets under management of US$8 billion, provides customized wealth management services and investment solutions exclusively to ultra-high net worth individuals, families, trusts and foundations with $20 million or more in investable assets.

Asian stocks rose broadly on Monday after regional business surveys showed Asian factory activity expanded moderately in December, thanks to robust demand in regional giant China.

The latest survey from Caixin revealed the manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in December, albeit at a slower pace.

European stocks are up sharply, reacting to news about the rollout of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in the U.K., encouraging data on eurozone and British manufacturing activity in the month of December 2020, and on report showing continued expansion of China's manufacturing activity.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February are down $0.27 or 0.56% at $48.25 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $40.00 or 2.1% at $1,935.20 an ounce, while Silver futures are rising $0.925 or $3.51% at $27.337 an ounce.

