Bay Street Likely To Open On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a strong start on Friday, reacting to upbeat Canadian jobs data and data showing signs of recovery in China's services sector.

Higher gold prices are likely to help as well. Optimism about a U.S. stimulus will also help keep investor sentiment positive.

Canada added 378,200 jobs in September, substantially more than an expected addition of 156,700 jobs. A month earlier, Canada had added 245,800 jobs.

Full time employment in Canada increased by 334,000 jobs in the month of September after seeing a 205,800 jobs increase a month earlier. Part time employment was up by 44,000 jobs, about 10% higher than the increase seen a month earlier.

The market ended on a firm note on Thursday, extending gains to a second straight day. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 106.24 points or 0.65% at 16,534.54.

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) said it has completed its first shipment of dried cannabis flower from its facility in Canada to Germany. The company noted that the shipment strengthens its position as a leading cannabis company in Germany and the European Union.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday amid renewed hopes of U.S. stimulus and signs of recovery in China's services sector.

China's service sector registered strong growth in business activity in September, signaling a further recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, survey data from IHS Markit showed. The Caixin composite services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.8 in September from 54.0 in August, marking the fifth consecutive increase in service sector output. The expansion was underpinned by a sustained rise in total new business.

European markets are mostly holding in positive territory today amid optimism that U.S. stimulus talks are continuing. Reports saying several European countries are seeing a surge in daily new coronavirus infections limit markets' gains.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.30 or 0.73% at $40.89 a barrel.

Gold futures are rising $26.00 or 1.36% at $1,921.10 an ounce. Silver futures are up $0.664 or 2.8% at $24.540 an ounce, while Copper futures are up $0.0345 or 1.13% at $3.0765 per pound.

