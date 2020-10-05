Bay Street Likely To Open On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a solid start Monday morning, tracking positive lead from Europe and sharply higher crude oil futures.

Prospects of early discharge of U.S. President Donald Trump from hospital, and rising optimism about a new U.S. coronavirus relief package underpinned sentiment in Asian and European markets, and pushed up crude oil prices as well. The mood is unlikely to be any different in the Canadian market this morning.

However, reports showing a surge in new coronavirus cases in several places across Canada could limit market's upside.

On Friday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to 16,005.70 in early trades, ended the day with a gain of 14.71 points or 0.09% at 16,199.25, slightly off the day's high of 16,213.89. Recording gains in three of the five sessions, the index gained 0.83% in the week.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) announced it sold approximately 12,100 attributable gold equivalent ounces and realized preliminary revenue of $23.3 million during the three months ended September 30, 2020. Preliminary cost of sales, excluding depletion for the three month period, was $3.1 million. This helped the company earn record cash operating margins of about $1,670 per attributable gold equivalent ounce in the said quarter.

Asian stocks ended higher on Monday as reports of Donald Trump's improving health eased some of the political uncertainty surrounding the U.S. presidential election in November. Optimism about a new US$2.2 trillion stimulus proposal contributed as well to markets' gains.

European stocks are up firmly in positive territory after a strong start with investors reacting to reports prospects of U.S. President Trump's early discharge from the hospital, and amid signs of progress in negotiations over fresh stimulus measures.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November are rising $1.67 or 4.51% at $38.72 a barrel.

Gold futures are hovering around $1,908.00 an ounce, little changed from previous close. Silver futures are gaining $0.151 or 0.63% at $24.180 an ounce, while Copper futures are down $0.0180 or 0.6% at $2.9595 per pound.

