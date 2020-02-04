Bay Street Likely To Open On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a positive start Tuesday morning, tracking cues from Chinese and European markets, and a rebound in crude oil prices.

On Monday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 61.27 points, or 0.35%, at 17,379.76, after hitting a high of 17,441.57.

In company news, SNC-Lavalin (SNC.TO) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Candu Energy Inc. has been awarded four contracts by Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. (KHNP) worth approximately $22 million in total.

Alacer Gold Corporation (ASR.TO) reported full-year attributable earnings of $116.3 million or $0.39 per share with normalized attributable earnings of $109.9 million or $0.37 per share.

Asian markets ended on a firm note on Tuesday with China reversing some of the previous session's plunge on the back of stimulus plans announced by the Chinese central bank to support the economy.

Meanwhile, amid rising coronavirus death toll in mainland China, the country said it would welcome assistance from the United States to fight the outbreak.

European markets are up sharply amid hopes China would roll out more stimulus measures to provide liquidity to markets and boost consumption amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March are rising $1.16, or 2.3%, at $51.27 a barrel.

Gold futures for April are declining $11.70, or about 0.74%, at $1,570.70 an ounce.

Silver futures for March are up marginally at $17.680 an ounce, while Copper futures for March are gaining $0.0410, or 1.65%, at $2.5480 per pound.

