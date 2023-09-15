Bay Street Likely To Open On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a positive start on Friday, tracking European markets and higher commodity prices following encouraging economic data from China and easing concerns about interest rates.

CGI Group, Inc.(GIB, GIB-A.TO) announced Friday a 10-year, C$380 million strategic partnership with convenience retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO) to deliver managed IT services.

On the economic front, data on new motor vehicles sales and manufacturing sales, both for the month of July, are due at 8:30 AM ET.

Canadian stocks closed on a buoyant note on Thursday as investors indulged in strong buying in various sectors, reacting positively to fairly upbeat U.S. retail sales data.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 288.90 points or at 20,567.84, slightly off the day's high of 20,576.52.

Asian stocks closed higher on Friday as investors cheered strong economic data from the U.S. and China as well as signs that the world's biggest central banks may soon end their tightening campaigns.

European stocks are up firmly in positive territory Friday afternoon after the ECB signaled that Thursday's rate hike could be the last raise in the current cycle. Encouraging retail sales and industrial production data from China also contribute to the positive sentiment in the markets.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.45 or 0.5% at $90.61 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $8.50 or 0.43% at 1,941.30 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.466 or 2.03% at $23.460 an ounce.

