Bay Street Likely To Open On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a cautious note with a negative bias on Monday, with concerns about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and news about an emerging new variant of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Europe likely to weigh on sentiment.

In Canadian corporate news, Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX.TO) and the governments of Pakistan and Balochistan have reached agreement on a framework that provides for the reconstitution of the Reko Diq project in the country's Balochistan province, Barrick Gold said in a statement.

The project was suspended in 2011 due to a dispute over the legality of its licensing process. It hosts one of the world's largest undeveloped open pit copper-gold porphyry deposits. The reconstituted project will be held 50% by Barrick and 50% by Pakistan stakeholders.

The Canadian market ended modestly higher on Friday, led by gains in healthcare, technology and industrials shares. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 47.25 points or 0.22% at 21,818.47 after recording a fresh all-time high of 21,877.14.

Asian stocks ended flat to slightly lower on Monday, as the war in Ukraine raged on and a high-ranking Fed official made hawkish remarks on borrowing costs, saying that it is necessary to raise the interest rate by 50 basis points at least once this year. In addition, China's central bank dashed hopes for an interest rate cut by keeping lending rates unchanged.

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance with investors largely staying cautious amid worries about the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Concerns about coronavirus cases in Europe due to an emerging subvariant of the omicron strain of the virus too weigh on stocks.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $4.14 or 3.95% at $108.84 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $3.00 or 0.16% at $1,926.30 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $118 or 0.47% at $25.205 an ounce.

