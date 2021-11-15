Bay Street Likely To Open On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a somewhat cautious note Monday morning. While positive economic data from China is likely to aid sentiment, weak crude oil and commodity prices may weigh on resources stocks.

Industrial production in the world's largest economy expanded by 3.5% in October, while retail sales increased by an annual 4.9%, both beating expectations.

The focus this week will be on the virtual summit of the leaders of the U.S. and China. U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, will exchange views on bilateral and international issues during the virtual meet.

On the economic front, data on new motor vechiles sales, manufacturing sales and wholesale sales for the month of September, are due out at 9:30 AM ET.

The Canadian market ended at a new high on Friday, led by gains in healthcare and information technology sections. Despite lingering concerns about rising inflation, the mood in the market remained positive thanks to continued optimism about earnings and economic recovery.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 186.55 points or 0.86% at 21,768.53, a few points off a new high of 21,773.05. The index gained nearly 1.5% in the week.

Asian stocks ended higher on Monday, as a batch of strong economic data from China helped offset investor concerns around inflation.

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance with investors looking for direction.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December are down $1.10 0r 1.4% at $79.69 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $2.10 or 0.1% at $1,866.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.051 or 0.2% at $25.295 an ounce.

