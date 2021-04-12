Bay Street Likely To Open On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to swing between gains and losses on Monday with investors tracking a mixed trend in commodities, and weakness in Asian and European markets.

Although vaccination drive is gathering pace in the U.S. and raising hopes about quick economic recovery, worries about spikes in coronvirus cases in several parts of Asia may weight on sentiment and prompt investors to stay cautious.

The Canadian stock market ended flat on Friday after a lackluster session. The mood was cautious with investors reacting to jobs data and following news about virus spread and vaccination drive. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which declined to 19,157.26, ended down by 0.84 points at 19,228.03.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) and BMO Financial Group (BMO.TO) have signed a definitive agreement as per which AMP will acquire BMO's EMEA asset management business for £615 million, or approximately $845 million. The all-cash transaction adds $124 billion of AUM in Europe and is currently expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) announced that Stanley Ma, the company's founder, president and chairman, is selling up to 880,000 of his shares in company. The restaurant franchisor and operator says the sale represents a 3.56% stake in the company.

Asian stocks ended lower on Monday, weighed down by a sharp rise in coronavirus infections in the region and likely restrictions on economic activity. The major markets in the region, India, China and Japan, all ended sharply lower.

European markets are a bit sluggish with investors largely making cautious moves after recent rise, and on concerns about a surge in coronavirus cases in several parts of Asia.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are rising $0.70 or 1.17% at $60.02 a barrel.

Gold futures are up slightly at $1,745.10 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.060 or 0.24% at $25.265 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.