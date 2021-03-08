Bay Street Likely To Open On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is likely to open on a cautious note on Monday.

Positive trend in European markets following the passage of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill by the U.S. Senate is likely to push stocks higher, while weak commodity prices and fears of monetary tightening may weigh on sentiment.

The Canadian stock market shrugged off a mid-morning setback and ended on a buoyant note on Friday, riding on rising optimism about a rapid economic recovery after data showed a bigger than expected jump in U.S. jobs growth.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended stronger by 255.24 points or 1.41% at 18,380.96, after dropping to a low of 17,998.32 early on in the session.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Monday as rising bond yields amid recent buoyant economic data from several parts of the world and U.S. stimulus stoked fears global central banks might tighten policy.

Most of the major European markets are up firmly in positive territory. The U.K. market, however, is somewhat sluggish. The passage of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill by the U.S. Senate, and positive economic data from the U.S. and China set up a firm start for most of the markets across Europe.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.24 or 0.31% at $65.85 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $10.80 or 0.64% at $1,687.70 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.0.60 or 0.27% at $25.227 an ounce.

