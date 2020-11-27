Bay Street Likely To Open On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a cautious note on Friday amid a lack of positive triggers.

After recent euphoria over potential coronavirus vaccines from a few top drugmakers, questions are being raised about the efficacy of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Pharma and Oxford University.

With questions being raised about the results of AstraZeneca's late-stage vaccine study, there is some uncertainty about chances of the coronavirus from AstraZeneca getting speedy U.S. and EU regulatory approval.

Despite a highly lackluster session, the Canadian market ended on a positive note on Thursday, extending recent gains. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 38.27 points or 0.22% at 17,351.34 after moving in a very tight band between 17,301.93 and 17,366.62.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said Canada's economy could rebound faster than expected if consumer spending jumps in the wake of a successful Covid-19 vaccination effort. Macklem also indicated the central bank could cut already record low interest rates even further, if the economy weakens amid a second wave of infections,.

Asian markets ended mostly higher on Friday after swinging between gains and losses for much of the day's session, amid questions about the efficacy of the coronavirus vaccine being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. The pharma major said it would likely run a new global trial.

European stocks are modestly higher in cautious trade, with investors following the latest developments on the coronavirus vaccine front.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for January are down $0.38 or 0.83% at $45.33 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $4.80 or 0.27% at $1,806.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.506 or 2.2% at $22.940 an ounce.

