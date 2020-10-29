Bay Street Likely To Open On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares may exhibit some weakness Thursday morning as the mood is likely to remain cautious due to worries about growth amid continued surge in coronavirus cases.

The European Central Bank's views on euro area economy will also make an impact on price movements in global markets.

Data released by Statistics Canada a little while ago showed the value of building permits in Canada increased by 17% in September to C$9.4 billion following a downwardly revised 1.4% increase in the previous month.

Average weekly earnings of Canadian non-farm payroll employees rose 7.9% in August after rising 8.7% a month earlier.

The market ended sharply lower on Wednesday as stocks tumbled on widespread selling amid rising worries about growth. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a big loss of 434.37 points or 2.7% at 15,586.57, the lowest close in three months.

OceanaGold Corporation (OGC.TO) reported a net loss of US$96.8 million for the third quarter, compared to net loss of US$0.04 million a year ago. Current year's third quarter loss includes an impairment charge of US$80 million, the company said.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) reported net adjusted earnings of $71 million in the third quarter of this financial year, compared to $91.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Asian stocks drifted lower on Thursday, tracking overnight declines in the U.S. and Europe, as worries about surging coronovirus infections and introdution of new restrictions in several countries added to worries about the economic outlook.

European stocks have slipped into negative territory just ahead of the European Central Bank's monetary policy announcement, after showing some strength early on in the session.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December are down $1.82 or 4.9% at $35.57 a barrel.

Gold futures are lower by $7.80 ir 0.41% at $1,871.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.394 or 1.7% at $22.965 an ounce.

