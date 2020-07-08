Bay Street Likely To Open On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is likely to open on a cautious note and turn in a mixed performance on Wednesday amid lingering concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic and uncertainty about the pace of global economic recovery.

The World Health Organization (WHO) officials' warning that the death toll from the pandemic may start to climb again is likely to weigh on sentiment.

On Tuesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose to 15,717.72 from an early low of 15,582.44, ended the day at 15,595.50, recording a loss of 74.17 points or 0.47%.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) reported loss of $3.0 million (or $0.02 basic and diluted loss per common share) for the quarter ended May 31, 2020. For the comparable period in 2019, the company reported a net loss of $4.5 million (or $0.04 basic and diluted loss per common share).

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday, as continued surge in coronavirus cases in the U.S. raised concerns over a potential delay in the economic recovery. Gloomy economic forecast from the European Commission (EC) also weighed on markets.

European stocks are exhibiting weakness for a second straight session as the U.S. coronavirus outbreak crossed a grim milestone of over 3 million confirmed cases and the World Health Organization (WHO) acknowledged "evidence emerging" that the coronavirus can be transmitted through the air.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for August are up $0.10 or 0.23% at $40.72 a barrel.

Gold futures for August are rising $6.70 or 0.37% at $1,816.60 an ounce.

Silver futures for September are gaining $0.0140 or 0.75% at $18.839 an ounce, while Copper futures for September are up $0.0035 or 0.13% at $2.8005 per pound.

