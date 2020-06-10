Bay Street Likely To Open On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is likely to open on a cautious note Wednesday morning, with investors looking ahead to U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, due later in the day.

The Fed is unlikely to change interest rates. Comments by the bank Chair Jerome Powell and the bank's economic forecasts will be eyed.

After the World Bank forecast warned the global economy will shrink by 6.2% this year, representing the biggest contraction since World War II, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) forecast the global economy would contract 6% this year.

The OECD, which said the economy will be bouncing back with 5.2% growth in 2021, said in its outlook that now was no time to fan the flames of trade tensions and government should cooperate on a treatment and vaccine for the virus.

On Tuesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 141.17 points or 0.88% at 15,833.74.

SNC-Lavalin (SNC.TO) announced that Sound Transit has selected South County Transit Partners, a joint venture of Mott MacDonald and SNC-Lavalin's Atkins business, to continue its role providing project management services for the Federal Way Link Extension project in the Seattle area.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) reported net earnings of $86.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of Fiscal 2021, compared to $103.5 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of Fiscal 2020.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as investor attention turned to the U.S. Federal Reserve announcement later today. The Fed is not expected to announce any significant policy changes, but investors will still pay close attention to the central bank's assessment of the economic outlook.

European stocks are exhibiting some weakness after the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) forecast the global economy would contract 6% this year before bouncing back with 5.2% growth in 2021.

As the threat of a second wave of contagion keeps uncertainty high, OECD chief economist Laurence Boone wrote in an introduction to the refreshed outlook that now was no time to fan the flames of trade tensions and governments should cooperate on a treatment and vaccine for the virus.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July are down $0.84 or 2.1% at 38.10 a barrel.

Gold futures for August are rising $8.50 or 0.5% at $1,730.30 an ounce.

Silver futures for July are gaining $0.291 or 1.7% at $18.085 an ounce, while Copper futures for July are up $0.0400 or 1.5% at $2.6390 per pound.

