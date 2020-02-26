Bay Street Likely To Open On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a cautious note with a negative bias Wednesday morning amid rising concerns about the economic impact of the rapidly spreading coronavirus outside China.

The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases in South Korea topped 1,100 and outbreaks in Italy and Iran spread to more countries, raising concerns about the impact of the outbreak on global growth.

A World Health Organization expert has warned that countries outside China are "simply not ready" for a pandemic.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention alerted Americans to begin preparing for the spread of coronavirus in the U.S. after infections surfaced in several more countries.

On Tuesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended at 17,177.37, losing as much as 385.37 points, or 2.19%, the biggest single-session loss in about 4-1/2 years.

In company news, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) reported adjusted net income of $1,483 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $1,363 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings per share for the first quarter was $3.24, compared with $3.01 a year ago.

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) has acquired Prana Consulting, a supply chain consultancy based in India. Prana has been a key services partner of Kinaxis for more than 15 years. The acquisition immediately adds many highly-skilled practitioners who have deep experience in RapidResponse, and creates a hub from which Kinaxis can offer expanded services to its customers, the company said.

Torstar Corporation (TS.B.TO) reported net income of $14.1 million ($0.17 per share) for the fourth quarter of 2019, as against net loss of $3.1 million ($0.04 per share) in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Asian markets ended lower on Wednesday, extending recent losses amid continued fears that the coronavirus outbreak could escalate into a pandemic.

European stocks are extending recent losses as the threat of a global coronavirus pandemic continues to rise. Five European countries have reported cases linked to Italy, while new cases soared in South Korea, with an American soldier in the country becoming the first U.S. serviceman to be infected.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April are down $0.63, or 1.27%, at $49.27 a barrel.

Gold futures for April are declining $4.20, or 0.27%, at $1,645.80 an ounce.

Silver futures for March are down $0.201, or 1.1%, at $17.990 an ounce, while Copper futures for March are down $2.0250, or 0.98%, at $2.5520 per pound.

