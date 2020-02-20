Bay Street Likely To Open On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a cautious note Thursday morning, amid concerns about the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the global economy after new cases were reported in Japan and South Korea.

Higher crude oil prices may push up energy stocks and limit market's downside.

In economic news, data from ADP said private businesses in Canada hired 25,900 workers in January of 2020 compared to 46,200 in December of 2019.

Canada new housing prices in Canada was unchanged in January 2020, after rising 0.2% in the previous month and below market expectations of a 0.2% gain.

On Wednesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 67.02 points, or 0.38%, at 17,925.36, slightly off a new all-time high of 17,933.21.

In company news, Loblaw Cos. Ltd. (L.TO) reported net earnings of $254 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, up $26 million from a year ago. The company said that on a comparative basis, it expects to deliver positive adjusted net earnings growth, positive same-store sales and stable gross margin in the Retail segment for fiscal 2020.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL,GIL.TO) reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $32.5 million, or $0.16 per share, compared with net earnings of $59.6 million, or $0.29 per share on a diluted basis, in the year-ago quarter. The company declared a 15% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.154 per share, payable on April 6.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) said Thursday that its board of directors has appointed Terry Anderson as Chief Executive Officer, effective today.

Anderson succeeds Myron Stadnyk, who has retired, will continue to serve as President and Director of the corporation until his retirement on April 30, 2020.

Asian markets ended mixed on Thursday with investors largely making cautious moves after reports said coronavirus cases rose in South Korea and Japan. The news offset hopes of further stimulus in China and the Fed's upbeat tone on the health of the U.S. economy.

European markets are weak amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on global growth.

While the number of new coronavirus cases dropped down substantially in China, there were over 70 confirmed cases in Japan as of Wednesday, and 31 new cases of the virus in South Korea today.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures for March are up $0.55, or 1.03%, at $53.84 a barrel.

Gold futures for April are gaining $8.00, or 0.5%, at $1,619.80 an ounce.

Silver futures for March are up marginally at $18.330 an ounce, while Copper futures for March are down $0.0090, or 0.35%, at $2.5950 per pound.

