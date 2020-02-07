Bay Street Likely To Open On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is likely to see a cautious start Friday morning, with investors reacting to crucial jobs data from the U.S. and Canada, and weighing the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Weak crude oil prices may weigh on energy stocks.

It is expected that the Canadian economy may have seen an increase of about 15,000 jobs last month. The unemployment rate stood at 5.6% in December 2019.

On Thursday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index hit a fresh record high and ended up 105.90 points, or 0.6%, at 17,757.49.

In company news, ARC Resources (ARX.TO) reported net loss of C$10.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to net income of $159.7 million in the year-ago quarter. The company posted a loss of $0.03 per share in the latest quarter, as against an income of $0.45 a year ago.

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO) reported third quarter revenue of $383.7 million, compared to $426.0 million for the same period last year. Net earnings for the third quarter increased to $25.8 million ($0.94 per common share) from $21.5 million ($0.80 per common share) last year.

Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) has revised downward its revenue and profit growth forecasts for 2020, citing a hit from the recent outbreak of the coronavirus in China.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Friday as investors awaited Chinese trade data and a key U.S. jobs report for directional cues. The mood was cautious amid concerns about the global economic impact of the deadly coronavirus as the death toll and the number of infections continued to soar in China.

European stocks are largely subdued with investors making cautious moves as they away crucial US monthly jobs data and on worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Weak economic data out of France and Germany are weighing as well on sentiment.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for March are down $0.50, or nearly 1%, at $50.45 a barrel.

Gold futures for April are down $1.30, or 0.08%, at $1,568.70 a barrel.

Silver futures for March are down $0.118, or 0.66%, at $17.700 an ounce, while Copper futures for March are declining $0.0345, or 1.33%, at $2.5585 per pound.

