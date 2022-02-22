Bay Street Likely To Open On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is likely to open on a cautious note on Tuesday amid worries about escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

However, sharply higher crude oil prices could trigger some buying in the energy space and support the market.

According to reports, Russian President Vladmir Putin has ordered troops into breakaway regions of Eastern Ukraine. U.S. and allies have condemned the deployment of troops in Ukraine as a calculated act by Russia to create a pretext for invasion.

ADP's employment data for the month of January is due at 8:30 AM ET. Employment in Canada increased by 19,200 in December of 2021, the lowest in 4 months.

The Canadian stock market ended notably lower on Friday, extending losses to a third straight session, amid lingering concerns about geopolitical tensions, and weak commodity prices. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 168.13 points or 0.79% at 21,008.20, slightly off the day's low of 21,000.56. The index shed about 2.5% in the week.

Asian stocks drifted lower on Tuesday after Russia recognized two Ukrainian separatist regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as sovereign states and ordered troops into the territory as "peacekeepers," intensifying a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war.

The major European markets are hovering around their previous closing levels, after having tumbled in early trades on Tuesday.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $2.60 or 2.82% at $93.67 a barrel.

Gold futures are up marginally at $1,900.20 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.078 or 0.32% at $24.070 an ounce.

