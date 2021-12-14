Bay Street Likely To Open On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is likely to open on a cautious note Tuesday morning, with investors reacting to U.S. inflation data and looking ahead to the policy announcement from the Federal Reserve.

The Fed will announce its decision on interest rates and asset-buying program Wednesday afternoon. The European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan are also scheduled to announce their monetary policies this week.

Data on Canadian new motor vehicles sales for the month of October is due at 8:30 AM ET.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) reported total net revenue of $50.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 29% compared to the fourth quarter of financial year 2021.

Roots Corporation (ROOT.TO) reported adjusted EBITDA to $19.2 million for the third-quarter of 2021, as compared to $19.0 million in the year-ago quarter.

The Canadian market ended weak on Monday, extending losses to a fourth successive day, with investors looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy, and largely staying cautious amid worries about rising number of cases of Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which plunged to a low of 20,671.98 around noon, ended the session with a loss of 142.17 points or 0.68% at 20,748.45.

Asian stocks ended Tuesday's session mostly lower as Omicron worries persisted and investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve meeting amid expectations the central bank will announce plans to accelerate its timetable for reducing bond purchases.

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance with investors looking ahead to the policy announcements from the Fed, the ECB and central banks of the U.K., and Japan, for further direction.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January are down $0.16 or 0.22% at $71.13 a barrel.

Gold futures are lower by $4.40 or 0.25% at $1,783.90 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.228 or 1% at $22.100 an ounce.

