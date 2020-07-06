Bay Street Likely To Open On Bright Note

(RTTNews) - Strong gains in Asian and European markets, and higher U.S. futures amid optimism about global economic recovery, point to a positive start for the Canadian stock market Monday morning.

A rally in Chinese markets on hopes of economic recovery triggered hectic buying in other Asian markets and in Europe today, even as worries about the spread of coronavirus infections lingered.

The World Health Organization said that more than 200,000 coronavirus cases were confirmed worldwide on Saturday, marking the highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic.

On Friday, the market ended modestly lower after a lackluster session as traders weighed the possibility of another lockdown in several states across the U.S. amid spikes in new coronavirus cases, and the pace of economic recovery in the wake of recent fairly encouraging economic data.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which slipped to a low of 15,561.60, ended Friday's session with a loss of 25.65 points or 0.16% at 15,596.75.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) has filed a lawsuit in Ontario Superior Court against its former suitor Cineworld Group PLC, seeking damages over the U.K. company's failed acquisition that could exceed the $2.18 billion outstanding on the deal. Cineplex has detailed what it claims was "a case of buyer's remorse" on the part of the U.K. company in the middle of a pandemic that's seen cinemas across the world unable to operate. Cineworld walked away from the $2.8-billion deal on June 12, saying it had become aware of a material adverse effect and breaches by the Toronto-based company.

Asian markets ended higher on Monday as signs of an economic rebound in China as well as hopes of more stimulus measures helped offset worries over a spike in Covid-19 cases in some U.S. states and other parts of the world.

European stocks are up sharply, tracking gains in Chinese markets where stocks ended on upbeat note on optimism about economic recovery after positive comments from state media that fostering a "healthy" bull market after the pandemic is now more important to the economy than ever.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up slightly at $40.75 a barrel.

Gold futures for August are gaining $4.00 or 0.23% at $1,794.00 an ounce.

Silver futures for September are rising $0.288 or 1.57% at $18.610 an ounce, while Silver futures for September are gaining $0.0140 or 0.5% at $2.7625 per pound.

