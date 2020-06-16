Bay Street Likely To Open On Bright Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a strong start Tuesday morning, with the Federal Reserve's move to expand its bond-buying program and reports that the Trump administration is preparing an infrastructure plan worth nearly $1 trillion, setting up the stage.

Higher crude oil and gold prices are also expected to lift sentiment.

On Monday, stocks recovered gradually after an early setback to eventually close on a firm note. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 103.09 points or 0.68% at 15,359.66, after being down more than 300 points at one stage.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) has announced that it would gradually reopen its Canadian theatres, starting in Alberta later this month before going wider across the country in early July. The exhibitor says it plans to begin with previously released movies at a reduced capacity in six theatres in Alberta on June 28, and then will likely reopen theatres in several other places on July 3, once the government and health authorities relax restrictions.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) has announced that its co-founder Steve Dobler will retire as president and as a director of the company at the end of the month. Earlier this year, Terry Booth had stepped down as chief executive.

Asian markets ended on a firm note on Tuesday, buoyed by the U.S. Federal Reserve's plans to buy individual corporate bonds to help prop up the U.S. economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also, the Bank of Japan increased the nominal size of its lending packages for cash-strapped firms to $1 trillion from about $700 billion announced last month.

European stocks are rising sharply, lifted by the U.S. Federal Reserve's plans to buy individual corporate bonds to help prop up the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Markets are also reacting positively to reports saying that the Trump administration is weighing up a US$1 trillion infrastructure spend to spur on the economy in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections eased somewhat as mainland China reported 40 new confirmed coronavirus cases for June 15, down from 49 a day earlier.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July are rising $0.84 or 2.26% at $37.96 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $8.70 or 0.5% at $1,735.90 an ounce. Silver futures for July are gaining $0.186 or 1.01% at $17.585 an ounce, while Copper futures for July are up $0.0190 or 0.74% at $2.5875 per pound.

