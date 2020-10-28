Bay Street Likely To Open Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - Sharply lower U.S. and Canadian futures and weakness in European markets amid mounting worries about global economy due to widespread surge in coronavirus cases point to a weak start for the Canadian stock market Wednesday morning.

Falling crude oil and bullion prices are likely to weigh as well.

The focus will be the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision, due later in the day.

On Tuesday, the market ended lower, extending losses to a second successive session, as investors largely stayed cautious due to a lack of positive triggers. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 58.61 points or 0.36% at 16,020.94.

SNC-Lavalin (SNC.TO) announced that it has been awarded another three-year, up to US$35 million Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contract to continue providing construction engineering and inspection services for the Georgia Department of Transportation, District 6, which encompasses 17 counties in northwest Georgia.

Asian markets ended mixed on Wednesday with stocks recovering from early losses in some markets after U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged the much-needed Covid-19 stimulus would likely come after the Nov. 3 election.

European stocks are sharply lower amid mounting worries about the rapid surge in new coronoavirus cases across the continent and in several states in America. The FTSE 100 is down by about 1.8%, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 are down 3.3% and 3.2%, respectively. The pan European Stoxx 600 is lower by about 2.3%.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December are down $1.84 or 4.7% at $37.73 a barrel.

Gold futures are sliding more than $25.00 or 1.3% at $1,886.30 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.635 or 2.58% at $23.935 an ounce.

